WBJEE admit card 2018 released, steps to download at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2018: About 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. About 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.

WBJEE admit card 2018: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has activated the admit card link for WBJEE on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. All those candidates who had registered for the exam can download their respective hall tickets to sit for the WBJEE 2018 scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 22 in two shifts.

As per reports, about 1.25 lakh candidates have applied for the WBJEE 2018 of which nearly 50,000 candidates are from outside the state. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent applicants were from outside Bengal.

WBJEE admit card 2018 released, steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for WBJEE 2018 admit card flashing towards the bottom

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: Click on ‘sign in’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The admit card carries important details like venue, exam date and time and other details. Make sure all information regarding you is filed correct. In case you face some issues, contact the officials.

Follow these instructions for WBJEE 2018

Candidates should leave for exam centre early and as per WBJEEB, they should enter the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

Remember to carry a hard copy of admit card of WBJEE 2018. Don’t show the admit card on the phone as it is not allowed to bring phones in the exam hall. A copy of colour photograph which you have uploaded during online application. Any photo identity card in original such as Aadhar card/ Pan card / Passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School – ID card is also important documents.

Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App