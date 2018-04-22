WBJEE 2018: Students rate paper easy, but find Mathematics tough

WBJEE 2018: Around 1.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the WBJEE examinations for admission to various engineering institutions across the country WBJEE 2018: Around 1.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the WBJEE examinations for admission to various engineering institutions across the country

WBJEE 2018: Around 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018) that was conducted on Sunday. The exam was held in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.

Soumya Chandra Das, a student of Belur High School said the overall paper was easy but rated Mathematics as tough. “There were lots of conceptual based questions in the paper. Physics and Chemistry were easy to attempt. In the Chemistry section, inorganic part was quite tough, and in Physics, the Kinematics part,” he said.

Pritam of Belur High School said, “Overall, papers were easy, with Mathematics a bit lengthy. The results depend on the cut-off.” Antaranga Roy of Julien Day School said the inorganic Chemistry was tough but found overall paper as easy with Mathematics being a bit descriptive.

As per teachers, the Mathematics paper was lengthy, however, students found Chemistry and Physics easy to attempt. “This year, the Mathematics paper was lengthy and was based on application based question. The students found Section B tough to attempt,” said a teacher.

WBJEE 2018: Detailed paper analysis

Mathematics

Section A (50X1= 50)

According to teachers, most of the questions were of moderate level while some were conceptual. Students found the Section A easy to attempt, they said.

Section B (15X2= 30)

As per teachers, most of the questions were tough and lengthy and were application based.

Section C (10X2= 20)

Questions were easy to solve, according to teachers.

Physics

Section A (30X1= 30)

The students found this section relatively easy with two to three questions being conceptual, teachers said.

Section B (5X2=10)

Teachers said only two questions in the paper remained conceptual while others were easy to attempt

Section C (5X2=10)

This section, according to teachers, was quite easier compared to others. All the questions were from chapters, and based on formula. There were no application or conceptual based questions.

Chemistry (50)

Chemistry was the easiest of all the papers, teachers said. The paper did not contain any numericals, and most of the questions were of moderate level.

Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully. Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

–With inputs from Arunima Karmakar, iebangla.com

