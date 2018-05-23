WBJEE 2018 results today: How to check at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2018 result: This year a total of 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the WBJEEB 2018 WBJEE 2018 result: This year a total of 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the WBJEEB 2018

WBJEE 2018 result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results will be declared today, May 23, 2018 at 4 pm on the official websites – webjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. The exam was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. The aspirants who will clear the examination will get an admission to the engineering, architecture, pharmacy degree courses in the colleges across West Bengal.

For admissions in engineering and pharmacy, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) releases a merit list and for admission in Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch), the students should have passed Class 12 with 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics respectively. The e-counselling will be done by WBJEEB itself. This year a total of 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the WBJEEB 2018 while last year around 1.7 lakh, students had registered and around 36 per cent were from outside Bengal. There were almost 339 centres where the exams were conducted.

WBJEE 2018 result: How to check the results

– Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

– Open the link in a new tab.

– You will reach the ‘WBJEEB 2018 RESULT’ page.

– Enter the details that are required.

– Fill your application number, password and the security pin.

– Click on the submit button to generate the results.

– Print the result and keep it yourself till the admission procedure is over.

WBJEEB Rank Card 2018:

The West Bengal Board will WBJEEB rank cards along with the results. The candidates can check their ranks for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 in the rank card. The ranks will be allotted to students on the basis of their performance in the examination. The rank can be accessed through the official website.

