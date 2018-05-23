WBJEE 2018 results Live Updates: Results declared, Abhinandan Bose tops examination

WBJEE 2018 result LIVE: The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has been declared. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018)can check their results on May 23 from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in at 4 pm.
The rank cards will be available at the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.
The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.
Highlights
This year, 1,05,081 students cleared the examination successfully out of 1,05,974 students. 47 per cent from WBCHSE become successful, 28 per cent from CBSE, 5 per cent from ICSE
The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance examination has been declared. The boys have outshone girls, 78 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully, while the pass percentage of girls is 22 per cent.
Six students from Kolkata in the top tenth position in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination that was declared today.
Rank 1: Abhinandan Bose (South Point School)
Rank 2: Dedipya Ray (Haryana Vidyamandir)
Rank 3: Archisman Saha (DPS Ruby Park)
Rank 4: Shuvam Agrawal
Rank 5: Debojyoti Kar
Rank 6: Namon Biyani
Rank 7: Rittwik Gangopadhyay
Rank 8: Ranajay Midya
Rank 9: Abhishek Srivastava
Rank 10: Ayushi Vidyanta
Abhinandan Bose from South Point School topped the WBJEE examination. The students can check their rank cards from board’s website — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 4 pm
The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has been declared. West Bengal has achieved success rate of 64 per cent.
The students can check the results through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm.