WBJEE 2018 results Live Updates: Results declared, Abhinandan Bose tops examination

WBJEE 2018 result LIVE: The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has been declared. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018)can check their results on May 23 from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in at 4 pm.

The rank cards will be available at the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.

The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.