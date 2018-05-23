Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
  • WBJEE 2018 results Live Updates: Results declared, Abhinandan Bose tops examination
WBJEE 2018 results Live Updates: Results declared, Abhinandan Bose tops examination

WBJEE Result 2018 Live Updates: The students can check the results through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. The WBJEE 2018 result and rank cards will be available at the official website at 4 PM.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 3:33:48 pm
WBJEE 2018 Result Live: The results will be available at the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in.

WBJEE 2018 result LIVE: The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has been declared. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018)can check their results on May 23 from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in at 4 pm.

READ | WBJEE Result 2018 Updates: প্রথম সাউথ পয়েন্টের ছাত্র অভিনন্দন বসু

The rank cards will be available at the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.

READ | WBJEE 2018 result today at wbjeeb.nic.in, know how to check

The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

Live Blog

WBJEE 2018 results Live: Check results, rank cards at wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

Highlights

    15:32 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018: 1,05,081 students become successful

    This year, 1,05,081 students cleared the examination successfully out of 1,05,974 students. 47 per cent from WBCHSE become successful, 28 per cent from CBSE, 5 per cent from ICSE

    15:22 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018: Boys outshine girls

    The result of West Bengal Joint Entrance examination has been declared. The boys have outshone girls, 78 per cent boys cleared the examination successfully, while the pass percentage of girls is 22 per cent.

    15:07 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018: Six in Kolkata in top 10

    Six students from Kolkata in the top tenth position in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination that was declared today.

    15:01 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018: Abhinandan Bose tops examination, toppers' list

    Rank 1: Abhinandan Bose (South Point School)

    Rank 2: Dedipya Ray (Haryana Vidyamandir)

    Rank 3: Archisman Saha (DPS Ruby Park)

    Rank 4: Shuvam Agrawal

    Rank 5: Debojyoti Kar

    Rank 6: Namon Biyani

    Rank 7: Rittwik Gangopadhyay

    Rank 8: Ranajay Midya

    Rank 9: Abhishek Srivastava

    Rank 10: Ayushi Vidyanta

    14:51 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018: Who is the topper

    Abhinandan Bose from South Point School topped the WBJEE examination. The students can check their rank cards from board’s website — wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 4 pm

    14:46 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018 results declared, Bengal achieves 64% success rate

    The results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has been declared. West Bengal has achieved success rate of 64 per cent. 

    14:37 (IST) 23 May 2018
    WBJEE 2018 results: Websites to check results

    The students can check the results through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. This year, the examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. 

    wbjee.in, www.wbjee.in, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.nic.in 2018, wbjee WBJEE 2018 Result Live: The results will be available at the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

    This year, around 1.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination which was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018. The students can check the results, rank cards through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in from 4 pm. Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

