WBJEE 2018: Online registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, exam on April 22

WBJEE 2018: The registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) has commenced today, on December 19, at the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in. All those who are interested in appearing for the same are required to apply at the website itself. The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture courses in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state for the academic session of 2018–19.

The exam will be conducted on April 22, 2018.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

Subjects of examination:

Candidates are required to appear for two papers in WBJEEB-2018:

Paper-I – Mathematics

Paper-II – Physics & Chemistry (combined)

Those appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission in engineering/technology/architecture/pharmacy courses in all institutes

Those appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission only in pharmacy courses (except in Jadavpur University).

Requirements for filling the application form

— Cell number

— Email ID

— Scanned copy of photograph

— Scanned copy of signature

Important dates

Last date for filling the online form and making payment is January 19

Last for downloading the confirmation page is January 24

Admit card will be available from April 10 (tentative)

Exams will be conducted from April 22

Results will be declared on June 5 (tentative)

