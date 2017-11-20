WBJEE 2018: Exam date, eligibility, syllabus, application form and other details

The application for WBJEE 2018 has to be done online only. The application for WBJEE 2018 has to be done online only.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will conduct the WBJEE 2018 on April 22, 2018 in two shifts. The Board has announced the exam schedule and other details on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in. The online process will start from December 19 and the last date to submit the application form is by January 19. The application for WBJEE 2018 has to be done online only.

For online registration, the candidate needs to have a mobile number and a unique email ID.

The application fees for WBJEE-2018 is Rs 500 plus the bank’s service charges as applicable.

For admission to engineering courses, candidates must have qualified 10+2 exam pattern with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / Computer Application in regular class mode.

Eligibility: Candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam with Physics and Mathematics as subjects. They should have chemistry/ biotechnology/ biology/ computer science/ computer application as compulsory subjects with individual pass marks (in both theory and practical wherever applicable) in all the three subjects. They should score at least 45 per cent marks in the above subjects. There is 5 per cent relaxation for the reserved category students.

Important dates

Online process begins: December 19

Last date of online form fill-up: January 19

Last date of downloading confirmation page: January 24

Window for correction by candidates: January 26 to January 28

Admit card release date: April 10

Date of exam: April 22

Results declaration date: June 5

