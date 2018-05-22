WBJEE 2018 Date and Time: Results to be released tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE results 2018: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE results 2018: The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE results 2018: Around 1.25 lakh candidates who had appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018)this year will get their results tomorrow, May 23, 2018. The results will be available at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in at 4 pm. The students can check their rank cards from board’s website wbjeeb.in from 4 pm, as per the official release. The students who will clear the examinations will get an admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy degree courses in universities, colleges in the state of West Bengal.

The examination was conducted on Sunday, April 22, 2018 in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy.



Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

Every year, the Board releases the merit lists for engineering admissions and pharmacy admissions respectively. For admission in the Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the students should have passed class 12 with 50 per cent marks each in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Also, the e-counselling will be done by WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

