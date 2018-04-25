WBJEE 2018 Answer Keys to be released this week at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2018 Answer Keys: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2018 Answer Keys: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys from the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2018: The answer keys of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations are expected to be released this week. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys by visiting the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. This year, around 1.25 lakh candidates had appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2018) that was conducted on Sunday.

The exam was held in two shifts, paper 1 from 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. According to students, the Mathematics paper was quite tough, however, the overall paper was easy. Soumya Chandra Das, a student of Belur High School said the overall paper was easy but rated Mathematics as tough. “There were lots of conceptual based questions in the paper. Physics and Chemistry were easy to attempt. In the Chemistry section, inorganic part was quite tough and in Physics, the Kinematics part,” he said.

WBJEE 2018 Answer Keys: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2018 answer keys and OMR sheet highlighted in green colour

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your application number, password and security pin number in the box provided

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The answer keys will be displayed

WBJEE 2018: Objections to answer keys

Once the official answer keys will be released, the candidates can raise objections by paying an amount of Rs 500. The fees is non-refundable.

Last year, nearly 1.17 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam and around 36 per cent of the applicants were from outside Bengal. The result was declared in June and around 85 per cent of the students had cleared the exam successfully.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission in the undergraduate programmes in engineering and technology and pharmacy in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutions in West Bengal. Every year, the Board releases the merit lists for engineering admissions and pharmacy admissions respectively. For admission in the Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), the students should have passed class 12 with 50 per cent marks each in physics, chemistry and mathematics. Also, the e-counselling will be done by WBJEEB

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. Every year, WBJEE is being conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

