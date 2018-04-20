WBJEE 2018: Follow these tips before you enter exam hall

WBJEE 2018: The examination will be conducted on April 22 at various centres across the state of West Bengal WBJEE 2018: The examination will be conducted on April 22 at various centres across the state of West Bengal

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on April 22 and by now most candidates must be busy with their last leg of preparation. The exam will be of four hours (pen-paper mode) and will be held in two parts on three categories — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The paper 1 will be conducted between 11 am to 1 pm, and paper 2 from 2 to 4 pm. Last year, as per students, the paper was moderate in terms of difficulty level.

Every year, over one lakh candidates appear for the entrance exams. We give some last minute suggestions to aspirants on how to spend the day before the exam.

Previous years’ questions

Just 48-hours left for the examination, candidates can check the previous year papers to acquaint themselves with the types of questions to come. A reminder, don’t try to read any new book or topic at the last minute, as it will put extra pressure on your mind and may jumble up your preparation.

Mock test

By now, a candidate should have started practising mock test. This will help in testing your speed and how well one can manage time. There are a lot of websites where mock tests are available. Though the examination is of pen-paper mode but these mock tests will also show you the result with analysis, it may act as a boon in your preparation at last hours. Remember there is negative marking as well

On the day before the exam

Do a recce of the exam venue to calculate the amount of time that is needed to reach the hall. Make sure you have kept your admit card along with a copy of colour photograph as was uploaded during online application. Any photo identity card in original such as Aadhar card/ Pan card / Passport/ voter card/ 10th standard admit card/ School – ID card will be required.

On the exam day

Have a light breakfast like sandwich et al. Don’t go empty stomach or a full stomach. Don’t go for too much discussion in any subject-related things with friends. Enter the examination centres at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the test.

At the exam hall: Remember to read the instructions carefully in the question paper. In case you do not feel confident or feel anxiety, take a deep breath. Attempt questions that you are confident of and then take up the rest in the remaining time.

WBJEE 2018: Paper pattern

Total number of questions: 155

Total marks: 200

Categories

Physics: 40 questions

Chemistry: 40 questions

Mathematics: 75 questions

Section wise marking

-In section 1, one mark will be awarded for each correct response

-In section 2 and 3, two marks will be given for each correct response.

WBJEE 2018: To note

-Candidates belonging to PwD category will get extra twenty minutes for each paper

-Visually impaired PwD candidates can take the help of a scribe/ writer having lesser/lower qualification than the candidate.

Candidates are not allowed to carry calculator, pen, wristwatch, any communication device like mobile phones inside the examination hall. The WBJEE result is likely to be declared in the first week of June and the counselling session will start thereafter.

