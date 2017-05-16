WBJEE 2017 answer keys, OMR sheet released at wbjeeb.nic.in, check now

WBJEE 2017 answer keys and OMR sheets are released WBJEE 2017 answer keys and OMR sheets are released

WBJEE 2017: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the answer keys and OMR sheets for the WBJEE 2017 on the official website.Candidates can download the admit card from the WBJEE official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

The candidates have to login using their application number and password. In case the candidate wish to raise objection, they can do it by May 22, 4 pm. The candidate has to pay Rs 500 per response. The fees in non-refundable.

WBJEE is conducted for aspirants to get admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses in the state.

The results for the exam will likely be declared on June 6, 2017. The application process ended on February 4, 2017.

Steps to check WBJEE 2017 answer keys:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the hompage, click on WBJEE 2017 answer keys and OMR sheet highlighted in green colour

You’ll be directed to a new page

Enter your application number, password and security pin number in the box provided.

Click on submit

The answer keys will be displayed

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. For the academic session of 2016–2017, the board will conduct the entrance test for admission to Medical, Dental, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in Universities, Government Colleges and Self Financed Institutes of West Bengal.

For more upadates on WBJEE, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd