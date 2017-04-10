WBJEE 2017: Admit cards released at wbjeeb.nic.in, check details here

WBJEE 2017: The results for the exam will likely be declared on June 6, 2017. WBJEE 2017: The results for the exam will likely be declared on June 6, 2017.

WBJEE 2017: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the admit cards for the WBJEE 2017 through which aspirants can gain admission into Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in the state. Candidates can download the admit card from the WBJEE official website.

The board has also released a list of names of the candidates whose admit cards could not be generated due to faults in the uploading of photographs, thumb impressions and signatures. The results for the exam will likely be declared on June 6, 2017. The application process ended on February 4, 2017.

The WBJEE 2017 exam will be held on April 23 in two parts. Paper I, which will contain questions on Mathematics, will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II, for Physics and Chemistry, will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Steps to download the admit card for WBJEE 2017:

– Go to the official website for WBJEE (wbjeeb.nic.in).

– Click on the link “Download Admit Card 2017”.

– Fill in the details and login to the site.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

