  • This family from West Bengal appeared for Class 12 exams

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 16, 2017 4:10 pm
They say when it comes to learning, there is no age limit. True it is as a son along with his parents have appeared for Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) at Nadia district. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education examination has begun on March 15 with Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujrati, Punjabi papers.

This year, around 8 lakh students will appear in the Higher Secondary Examination. As per news reports, this year, the number of girl students sitting for the exam is higher than that of the boys.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also extended her wishes to the students appearing for the exam this year. “Best wishes to all those who are appearing for Higher Secondary examination this year.” the CM tweeted on Tuesday.

The examination will end on March 29.

With inputs from ANI

