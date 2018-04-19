WBCHSE HS results 2018 likely by June 10

WBCHSE HS results 2018: The result is likely to be available on the official website, wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in on June 10. WBCHSE HS results 2018: The result is likely to be available on the official website, wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in on June 10.

WBCHSE HS results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for Higher Secondary examinations can access their results on June 10 on the official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in. As per a West Bengal Board official, the results are “most-likely” to release on the said date, however, it may be deferred as per situations. The examination has concluded and it will take a month to evaluate and scrutinise the answer scripts. The panchayat election may also hamper the process as many teachers will involve in it, the official told indianexpress.com, adding that the board will try to announce the results on the tentative date, as the admission process of various universities is likely to start on the last week of May.

Around 8,26,029 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. The candidates can check the results through the official websites — wbchse.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. Apart from these, the results will be available on these websites, examresults.net.

The Madhyamik result is likely to be declared in the last week of May. As per an official, the results of Madhyamik examination is expected to be released after May 27. “As the examinations were completed late this year, March 21, the board is likely to release the results on the last week of May,” an official said. “The evaluation process of the answer sheets are on, and the teachers are expected to submit the paper within the first week of May.”

This year, though the board took a slew of stringent measures following the paper leak incident in the Madhyamik examination, however, there was an alleged report of circulation of Bengali paper on the day of exam in WhatsApp from Malda. The board had ordered a probe into the incident.

A similar incident happened in Madhyamik examination, where a teacher of Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of leaking papers and helped toppers of the school to rank in the board examinations. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy was allegedly involved in leaking papers and the board is enquiring the matter.

About WBCHSE

Established under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975, the board looks after the education system in (10+2). Every year, the council conducts the Higher Secondary examinations in the state, and lakhs of candidates appeared in the examinations. The council has its head office at Salt Lake, Kolkata with four other regional offices.

