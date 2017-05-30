WBCHSE HS Results 2017 declared: Archisman Panigrihi tops this year, 84.20% students clear

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has announced the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12th level) examination today, May 30. This year, 84.20 per cent students have cleared the exams successfully. Archisman Panigrahi from Hooghly has secured the first position with 99.2 per cent marks. Mayank Chattopadhyay from Hooghly (98.4 per cent) and Upamanyu Chakraborty (98.4 per cent) from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission jointly secured the second position and Subham Sinha (97.8 per cent), Surjit Lohar (97.8 per cent) from Bankura got the third position.

Over 7 lakh students appeared for the HS exam among them almost 3.79 lakh were girls and 3.64 were boys. Last year the results were released on May 16 and the overall pass percentage is 83.65 per cent.

Steps to check WBCHSE HS Class 12th results 2017

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Where to check WBCHSE HS Class 12th results 2017

The results will be available at wbresults.nic.in and also through SMS.

Type WB12<space> Roll number and send it to 54242 or 58888 or 5676750 or 56263.

