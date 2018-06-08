WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced at 10 am at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Around 8.26 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year will get their results today, June 8, 2018. The council will declare the results tomorrow at 10 am. The students will get their marksheets on the same day from their respective schools. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned.
Students will be able to check the same at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The result is also available via SMS. Candidates have to do is SMS- (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). The results can also be availed via SMS through exametc.com by registering their roll number and mobile number.
The percentile of a student will be calculated by dividing the number of examinees who have scored less than that student by the total number of candidates appeared in the examination and then multiplying the result by 100, said an official of WBCHSE
From this year, Higher Secondary marksheets will contain performance percentile. According to an official, "To give a fair idea to the students about their position in comparison to other students the council has decided to introduce it from this year apart from other features in the marksheets."
