Friday, June 08, 2018
  • WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced at 10 am at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: Results to be announced at 10 am at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The result will be available at the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in at 10 am. Students can also get their marksheets from their respective schools.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 9:01:10 am
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018, West Bengal Board HS 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Around 8.26 lakh candidates who have appeared for the WBCHSE HS Class 12 examinations this year will get their results today, June 8, 2018. The council will declare the results tomorrow at 10 am. The students will get their marksheets on the same day from their respective schools. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned.

Students will be able to check the same at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The result is also available via SMS. Candidates have to do is SMS- (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). The results can also be availed via SMS through exametc.com by registering their roll number and mobile number.

Live Blog

WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018 Live Updates: Check results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, follow live updates also in Bengali

09:01 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS result 2018: Results via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS –(WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). Candidates can also get their results via SMS free by registering their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com.

08:48 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS results 2018: How to calculate percentile

The percentile of a student will be calculated by dividing the number of examinees who have scored less than that student by the total number of candidates appeared in the examination and then multiplying the result by 100, said an official of WBCHSE

08:33 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE HS result 2018: When and where to check

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 8, at 10 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.

08:29 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS results 2018: Marksheets to carry performance percentile from this year

From this year, Higher Secondary marksheets will contain performance percentile. According to an official, "To give a fair idea to the students about their position in comparison to other students the council has decided to introduce it from this year apart from other features in the marksheets."

08:16 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
WBCHSE 12th HS Result 2018: Results to be declared at 10 am

The results of WBCHSE 12th HS examiantion will be declared today, June 8 at 10 am. The results will be available at the official websites,  wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. The students will get the marksheets on the same day. “All the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camp from 10.30 am onwards on that day and issue the same to concerned candidates on the same day,” the official release mentioned.

Students can get their results through official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com. The students can also get their mark-sheets from their respective schools today.

