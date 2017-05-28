WBBSE: Medicine top career choice among toppers

Students of Sarda Vidyapith in Kolkata celebrate after results of the WBBSE class X examinations were released on Saturday. PTI Students of Sarda Vidyapith in Kolkata celebrate after results of the WBBSE class X examinations were released on Saturday. PTI

A majority of students who topped the Madhyamik examination want to enter the medical field and “serve society”.

Both Anwesa Pyne, the state topper, and Mojammel Haque, who jointly stood second, want to sit for the medical joint entrance examination.

“When I heard the news that I had topped, I could not believe my ears. I cried for a while in joy and it took a few moments for the news to completely sink in. I am also happy for my friends who featured in the merit list. My ambition is to become a doctor and serve society,” said Pyne, a student of Vivekananda Shikshaniketan High School in Bankura district, who scored 690 marks out of 700.

Her school friends Subarna De, who stood joint-fourth with 687 marks, Disha Goswami, who stood joint-eight with 683 marks, and Sangita Mandal, who stood ninth with 682 marks, all want to become doctors.

Mojammel too shares the same ambition. “I did not expect that I would rank second. I always wanted to do something in the field of medical science. I want to be a doctor,” said Mojammel.

His father, Abdul Maboud, a retired teacher, said, “He had taken admission in Bankura Zilla School in class III and has been achieving ranks since then. He would study science and sit for medical joint entrance examination. Right now he has no plans to migrate, he will complete his plus-two studies from Bankura district.”

Joint-second rank holder Anirban Khanra from Ramnagar Nootbehari Pal Chowdhury High School in Hooghly district shared the same interest.

Diptesh Pal from Rampurhat Jitendralal Vidybhaban in Birbhum district, who stood third with 688 marks, wants to be a mathematician while Chandrani Karmakar from Kamakhyaguri Girls High School in Alipurduar district, who stood joint fourth with 687 marks, wants to be a teacher.

