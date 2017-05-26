WBBSE: Madhyamik results on May 27

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Thursday announced that the results of the Madhyamik (secondary) examination will be declared on May 27. WBBSE Administrator Kalyanmoy Ganguly will officially declare the results at 9 am, and students will be able to access their marks online from 10 am. The board will distribute marksheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres. On Wednesday, the West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced that the Higher

Secondary examination results would be declared on May 30. About 10,71,717 students had appeared for the Madhyamik examination, which was held in February this year. Students will be able to access their results from — http://www.wbresults.nic.in

