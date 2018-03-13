Farmer Protest
WBBSE Madhyamik exams kicks off ‘without incident’

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: March 13, 2018 4:55 am
wbbse, wbbse time table, madhyamik exam 2018, madhyamik time table, west bengal 10th exam schedule, education news Students outside an examination centre in north Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)
The Madhyamik examinations kicked off on Monday and concluded without any untoward incident, officials said, though some students have alleged that the Hindi paper had an out-of-syllabus question worth 10 marks.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE), which conducts the exam, said there was no disruption.

“The first day of Madhyamik examinations ended peacefully,” said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

On the allegations regarding the Hindi paper, Ganguly said the WBBSE exam committee will look into the matter. “If such allegations are true, then we will take action accordingly,” he said.

As many as 11,02,921 students appeared on the first day of the Madhyamik examination, which will end on March 21. Last year, the number of candidates who had appeared was 10,71,846.

    Mar 13: Latest News