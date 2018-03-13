WBBSE Madhyamik exams kicks off ‘without incident’

Students outside an examination centre in north Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul) Students outside an examination centre in north Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: Partha Paul)

The Madhyamik examinations kicked off on Monday and concluded without any untoward incident, officials said, though some students have alleged that the Hindi paper had an out-of-syllabus question worth 10 marks.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE), which conducts the exam, said there was no disruption.

“The first day of Madhyamik examinations ended peacefully,” said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

On the allegations regarding the Hindi paper, Ganguly said the WBBSE exam committee will look into the matter. “If such allegations are true, then we will take action accordingly,” he said.

As many as 11,02,921 students appeared on the first day of the Madhyamik examination, which will end on March 21. Last year, the number of candidates who had appeared was 10,71,846.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App