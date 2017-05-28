WBBSE Class 10 results: 85.65% pass, state records best result in 35 years

(L to R) Topper Aritra Kumar Mandal, Mojammel Haque and Anwesa Pyne (L to R) Topper Aritra Kumar Mandal, Mojammel Haque and Anwesa Pyne

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Saturday declared 85.65 per cent of students passed its secondary school examination held earlier this year. This is a record figure, up from last year’s 82.74 per cent and the best in the last 35 years. The results come in the wake of a changed syllabus along with a new question pattern in which 40 per cent of the questions were of the short answer-type.

“The new syllabus was brought in to help students score more marks. Now West Bengal Board students will be able to compete with students of other boards if they continue scoring over 95 per cent marks,” said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, WBBSE president. As many as 68 students featured in the top-10 merit list, of which seven were from Kolkata. Anwesa Pyne, a student of Vivekananda Shikshaniketan High School in Bankura district, topped the board examination with 690 marks out of 700 (98.6 per cent).

From the same district, Mojammel Haque, student of Bankura Zilla School, stood joint second along with Anirban Khanra of Ramnagar Nootbehari Pal Chowdhury High School with 689 marks. Diptesh Pal, a student of Rampurhat Jitendralal Vidyabhaban in Birbhum, stood third with 688 marks.

Aritra Kumar Mandal from Jadavpur Vidyapith topped in Kolkata with 686 marks. He stood fifth overall along with two other students.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful candidates and wrote in her twitter handle, “My congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed Madhyamik examination.” State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee too wished the successful students.

Meanwhile, in a departure from convention, the Board did not draw the schedule for the 2018 examination. According to political observers, the schedule has not been declared keeping in view next year’s Panchayat election. In 2016, the exam was held earlier than the original schedule due to Assembly elections.

