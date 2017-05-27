WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik exams 2017: Results to be announced today, know how to download

WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik results 2017: About 10,71,717 students had appeared for the papers. WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik results 2017: About 10,71,717 students had appeared for the papers.

WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik results 2017: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the results of the class 10 Madhyamik (secondary) exam results on Saturday at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website of the board.

The class 10 state board exams were held from February 22 to March 3, 2017 and about 10,71,717 students had appeared for the papers. The board will distribute marksheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres once the results have been announced.

“Results are expected to be declared on the last week of May,” a board official told the Indian Express. The results will be available on the following websites:

wbresults.nic.in,

wb.allresultsnic.in

examresults.net

Steps to download the results for the class 10 Madhyamic exams 2017:

– Go to any of the above websites or the official website of the Board (wbbse.org).

– Click on the notification for the 2017 results (once it is available).

– Select “Madhyamik Pariksha (SE)”.

– Enter your roll number and click on submit

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

