West Bengal colleges, universities to get virtual classrooms

Universities and colleges in West Bengal will be getting virtual classrooms as part of the state government’s initiative to give a digital boost to higher education. Additional Chief Secretary, Dr R S Shuklathat, told PTI that the government has plans to bring higher educational institutes on a digital platform, on the sidelines of the 25th West Bengal Science and Technology Congress here.

Shukla, who is in charge of the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology, said through virtual classrooms students of different colleges and universities will be able to connect with each other.

“What is being said at a particular lecture at a university will be available to students of other institutes as well,” Shukla said.

Talking about the West Bengal Science and Technology Congress, he said the state-level meet is organised every

year to nurture young minds in their pursuit of scientific knowledge. Of the 1250 research papers submitted by the students to the department this year, 154 have been selected for presentation before a panel of eminent scientists at the two-day meet, he said.

“Three outstanding papers will receive awards tomorrow,” he said. India-born American physicist Mani Lal Bhaumik, who was present at the meet today, said the government’s effort will go a long way to encourage students to pursue science after school.

