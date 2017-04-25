Water shortage sparks protest at Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls in DU

During the protest on Monday. Source: Amit Mehra During the protest on Monday. Source: Amit Mehra

Boarders of the Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls, Delhi University, held a protest on Monday complaining of severe water shortage for the last five days.

“How is it acceptable for a hostel to not have water supply for five days? The temperature is rising to 43 degrees and the most expensive hostel is not able to provide water to its 600 boarders,” said one of the protesters.

“The warden does not pick up our phone calls and the Provost does not care to show up to address the issue. They just call for two water tankers of 6,000-litre capacity each when the hostel requires at least 1 lakh litres daily. Can you imagine how it feels when there is not a single drop of water to even freshen up or flush?” she added.

Last year, too, students had held a protest over the same issue. Water minister Kapil Mishra had heard their greivances and promised regular water supply.

Students, however, alleged that as soon as the university authorities heard of the protest, water supply was restored.

University officials, meanwhile, said they were looking into the issue and had spoken to the Delhi Jal Board.

