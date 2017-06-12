Watch Video: Samosa seller’s son makes his parents proud, bags 64th rank in JEE advanced 2017

JEE advanced result 2017: Abhyas has also bagged rank 6 in the Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2017. JEE advanced result 2017: Abhyas has also bagged rank 6 in the Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2017.

JEE advanced result 2017: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had declared the results for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) advanced 2017 and among the top 70 is V Mohan Abhyas whose father works as a samosa seller. This bright student has not only secured rank 64 with 339 marks in the advanced paper, but he is also the 6th ranker of JEE mains which were conducted on April 2, 8 and 9, 2017.

Beside this, Abhyas has also bagged rank 6 in the Telangana Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2017. Read full story | JEE Advanced 2017 result: Samosa seller’s son gets 64th rank, click here

“My aim is to become a scientist after studying in one of the top IITs. I am inspired by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam,” Mohan said adding that his parents struggled to pay for the education of him and his sister and that he was happy to make them proud.

