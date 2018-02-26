VTU sem 5 results declared for BE, B.Tech exams, check at results.vtu.ac.in

VTU BE, BTech sem 5 results: The exams were conducted in December 2017 and January 2018. The exams were conducted in December 2017 and January 2018.

VTU results sem 5: The results of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) fifth semester exams (CBCS/non-CBCS)have been declared by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on February 24 at 9 pm. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – results.vtu.ac.in. The exams were conducted in December 2017 and January 2018.

VTU BE, BTech sem 5 results, step to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website results.vtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your USN and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The university declared for both CBCS and non-CBCS courses.

On February 7, the university had also released the result for various undergraduate examinations conducted in November and December 2017 such as B Arch semester 1 to 10 of all regions and B E/B Tech of first and second semester of Belagavi region.

