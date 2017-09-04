VTU results 2017: Apply for re-evaluation from today

VTU results 2017: Enter your roll number to view the results VTU results 2017: Enter your roll number to view the results

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has on Saturday released the semester exams of Bachelor of Education (BE) and Bachelor of Technology courses which were conducted in June and July, 2017. The revaluation process will begun from September 4 and the last date to submit the online filing applications without penalty is September 9.

VTU has introduced new norms this year where if a student scores less after the re-evaluation than his/ her original scores then the latter will be retained. The new system will be come into effect with the June/July 2017 examination for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This moves comes at a time when several engineering students, who are part of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), were found failing after the re-evaluation process. There are close to 1.2 lakh students studying in the CBCS courses.

Among the CBCS results available are BE and BTech third and fourth semester results in the Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburgi regions and semester one and two results for all regions. Candidates can aslo check their scores if they have appeared for the June and July exams for non-CBCS MCA (semester six) and BArch (semester 10).

Steps to apply for VTU re-evaluation

Step 1: Enter the relevant website – preexam.blr.vtu.ac.in for Bengaluru region while for other regions, it is preexam.vtu.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter login id and password

Step 3: Pay the revaluation fees of Rs 400 per subject and photocopy for Rs 300 per subject. The candidate also has to pay application fees of Rs 20.

