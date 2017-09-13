VTU modifies rules, offers exit scheme for students with backlog

The move is expected to help nearly 20000 candidates. The move is expected to help nearly 20000 candidates.

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has decided to modify the ‘critical year’ and ‘year back’ concepts, introduced in 2010, to help engineering students get their degrees. The decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday by the executive committee and it will be implemented from the 2017-18 academic year.

As per the earlier rules, students who have not cleared the first and second semester subjects were denied admission to fifth semester.

H N Jagannatha Reddy, Registrar, VTU, said, students can enter final year even if they do not pass all second-year papers. However, students can write the exams only if they clear papers as per the earlier eligibility criteria. The existing internal and theory (20:80 marks ratio) has been revised to (40:60). The move is expected to help nearly 20000 candidates.

The decision comes at a time when VTU was facing protests from various student organisations, who demanded that the rule should be scrapped as the varsity delayed the announcement of exam and revaluation results.

As per The Hindu report, students said that they had to appear for over 16 examinations in a span of three months as the university delayed the revaluation results of odd semester examinations.

