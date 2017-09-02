VTU BE, BTech June-July semester 5, 6 results 2017 released at vtu.ac.in

VTU BE, BTech June-July semester 5, 6 results 2017: All the exams whose results are available were conducted in the months of June and July this year. VTU BE, BTech June-July semester 5, 6 results 2017: All the exams whose results are available were conducted in the months of June and July this year.

Visvesvaraya Technological University has announced the result for the semester exams of Bachelor of Education (BE) and Bachelor of Technology courses which were conducted in June and July, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the papers can download the results from the official website (vtu.ac.in).

The results released on Saturday, September 2, 2017 include the fifth and sixth semester results for the non-CBCS BE and BTech papers for all regions of the state. On Friday, the university had declared the results for the first, second, seventh and eighth semester BE and BTech non-CBCS results for all region.

Prior to this, the results for the results for BE and BTech exams for semesters three and four of Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Bengaluru and Mysuru were declared. All the above exams were conducted in the months of June and July this year. To download the results, candidates need to keep their USN in hand.

Among the CBCS results available are BE and BTech third and fourth semester results in the Mysuru, Belagavi and Kalaburgi regions and semester one and two results for allregions. Candidates can aslo check their scores if they have appeared for the June and July exams for non-CBCS MCA (semester six) and BArch (semester 10).

