VTU BE, BTech June-July exam results 2017 declared for all regions at vtu.ac.in

VTU BE, BTech June-July exam results 2017: The BE and BTech exams were conducted by the university in the months of June and July 2017. The results are available for semesters 1, 2, 7 and 8 for all regions. VTU BE, BTech June-July exam results 2017: The BE and BTech exams were conducted by the university in the months of June and July 2017. The results are available for semesters 1, 2, 7 and 8 for all regions.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has announce the results for the non-CBCS exams for Bachelor of Education (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website.

The BE and BTech exams were conducted by the university in the months of June and July 2017. The results are available for semesters 1, 2, 7 and 8 for all regions. Earlier, the university had also declared the results for BE and BTech June-July exams for semesters 3 and four for various regions in the state including Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Steps to download VTU BE, BTech June-July exam results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Vellore Technological University (vtu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for the “results” page.

Step 3: Under the June/July exams column follow the link that says “Click here for Non-CBCS Results”.

Step 4: Enter your USN in the field provided and click on “Submit”.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd