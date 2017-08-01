VTU BE/ B Tech non-CBCS June/July 8th semester exams 2017 results declared at results.vtu.ac.in

VTU BE/ B Tech non-CBCS June/July 8th semester results 2017: The students can access their results at the official website- results.vtu.ac.in (see steps below to know how. VTU BE/ B Tech non-CBCS June/July 8th semester results 2017: The students can access their results at the official website- results.vtu.ac.in (see steps below to know how.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has on August 1 declared the results of semester 8 exams of BE non-CBCS scheme students. The students can access their results at the official website- results.vtu.ac.in (see steps below to know how.

Students have been complaining on delay in the results as many had been unable to complete their admission process in foreign universities or join companies. While civil and mechanical engineering eight-semester students have got their results last month, those from other streams are still awaiting them.

VTU results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on results section under the examination tab

Step 3: Click on VTU Results 2017.

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter all the required details like the semester and the university seat number in the provided fields.

Step 6: Click on submit button.

Step 7: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a printout for further reference.

