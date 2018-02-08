VTU BE/ B Tech/B Arch Nov and Dec exams 2017 results declared at results.vtu.ac.in

VTU has released both CBCS and non-CBCS 2017 results VTU has released both CBCS and non-CBCS 2017 results

VTU results 2017: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has on February 7 released the result for various undergraduate examinations conducted in November and December 2017. The exams are B Arch semester 1 to 10 of all regions and B.E / B Tech of first and second semester of Belagavi region. Candidates who have appeared for these examinations can check their results from the official website of the university (vtu.ac.in). The details on revaluation process has not been released yet.

VTU has also released the tentative schedule for the theory exams of One Time Exit scheme (B E/ B Tech/ B Arch) will be from March 24 to April 9, 2018. The varsity will publish the detailed advertisement later.

Similarly, the tentative schedule for practical exams for the same subjects is April 11 to April 13.

VTU results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university as mentioned above.

Step 2: Under the column for “examinations”, click on the link for “results”.

Step 3: Scroll down and follow the relevant links to the results page.

Step 4: Fill in your details and search for your results.

Step 5: Download your result and save a copy for further reference

