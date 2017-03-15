VTU CBCS exams 2016: Results for first, second semesters declared, check here

VTU CBCS exams 2016: Results available for June/July 2016 and December/January 2016 semester exams. VTU CBCS exams 2016: Results available for June/July 2016 and December/January 2016 semester exams.

VTU CBCS exams 2016: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the results for the first and second semesters of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Candidates who been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the university’s official website.

For the first semester the results are available for the courses of BE, BTech and BArch, the exams for which were conducted in December 2016 and January 2017. The results are also available for candidates who appeared for the first semester exams conducted in June and July, 2016 along with the results for those who had applied for arrears in these papers.

The results for the BE, BTech and BArch second semester June/July exams are also available along with the revaluation results for the same.

Steps to download VTU results:

– Go to the official VTU website (vtu.ac.in).

– Click on the link to the results page.

– Follow the link to the CBCS page.

– The links to the first and second year results will be displayed here (result.vtu.ac.in/cbcs_result.aspx)

– In the field provided, enter your semester.

– Select between Regular, Reval or Arrears.

– Select the date when the exam was held (either June/July 2016 or December/January 2016).

– Fill in your University Seat Number (USN).

– Click on “Submit”.

– Download the results page and take a print out of the same for further reference.

