VTU 8th semester results June/July 2017 likely to be out today at results.vtu.ac.in

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) on July 22 announced the results of BE semester 8 exams for civil and mechanical students. It is expected that VTU will declare the remaining VTU results by tonight. The exams were held in June/ July this year.

The result got delayed this year and nearly 60000 final-year students in over 190 colleges has been facing the brunt. While those who were planning to study abroad were anxious, others who have got placements in various companies are unable to join them.

VTU Registrar (Evaluation) Satish Annigeri has assured that the results would be announced on July 31, while the results of the remaining semesters would be out on August 7, The Hindu reported.

VTU results 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on results section under the examination tab

Step 3: Click on VTU Results 2017.

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter all the required details like the semester and the university seat number in the provided fields.

Step 6: Click on submit button.

Step 7: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and take a printout for further reference.

