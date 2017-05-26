VTU 3rd semester CBCS results 2017 for all regions declared, check now

VTU results 2017: The candidates can check the VTU 3rd semester results on the official website VTU results 2017: The candidates can check the VTU 3rd semester results on the official website

VTU results 2017: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has released the results of 3rd semester CBCS examination for all the regions today. The examination was held in month of December 2016/ January 2017. The candidates can check the VTU 3rd semester results on the official website. The results of Belagavi and Kalaburagi have already been released.

To access the results, students can log in to the official website – result.vtu.ac.in and follow the steps written below:

Steps to check VTU 3rd semester results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on results section under the examination tab

Click on VTU Results 2017.

There will be an option for CBSC results

A new page will open

Enter all the required details like the semester and the university seat number in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The results will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for further reference.

Read | VTU 3rd sem CBCS results Dec/ Jan 2017 announced at vtu.ac.in

As per a TOI report, students from engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University have notu received their full results. These students were from the VII semester and appeared in the December 2016 examination. Nearly two weeks ago, the university announced the results for the odd semester exams, but there were may whose marks for some subjects remain missing.

For more VTU results updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd