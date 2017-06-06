VSU UG exams 2017: Results for 1st, 2nd, 3rd years available at simhapuriuniv.ac.in, check how to download

VSU UG results 2017: The results are available for BSC, BCom, BCA, BBM, BBA, BA, BSc and BAOL courses along with the predegree results. VSU UG results 2017: The results are available for BSC, BCom, BCA, BBM, BBA, BA, BSc and BAOL courses along with the predegree results.

VSU UG results 2017: The Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) has declared the results for the Degree exams which were conducted in the months of April and May 2017. Students who have appeared for these exams, can check their results from the official university website (see steps below to know how).

VSU conducted the first, second and third year exams for all undergraduate courses from April 12 to May 8, 2017. The results are available for BSC, BCom, BCA, BBM, BBA, BA, BSc and BAOL courses along with the predegree results. Read | Osmania University UG degree results 2017 announced, check at osmania.ac.in, click here

Steps to download VSU UG results 2017:

– Go to the official website for VSU (simhapuriuniv.ac.in).

– Click on the tab for examination on the left hand side on the main page.

– Follow the link for the results page.

– Among the links provided, select the exam for which you appeared.

– Enter your register number in the field provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

