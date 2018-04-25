VITEEE result 2018 to be released today at vit.ac.in, check how to download

VITEEE 2018 results: All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — vit.ac.in All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — vit.ac.in

VITEEE result 2018: The result of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2018 will be released by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) today, on April 25. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website — vit.ac.in, once released. The exam was conducted from April 4, 2018 to April 15, 2018. Last year the results were declared on April 23, 2017. VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to BTech. programmes offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses.

Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes. VITEEE for BTech programme is common for VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP. At the time of counselling, candidates will be able to select the campus of their choice based on the ranking. The admission will be purely on the basis of the marks secured in the exam. The test included questions on physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics and English. Candidates were allowed to attempt the combination of PCME or PCBE. In each case, there were 120 questions from physics, chemistry, maths and biology (depending on the combination) and five questions on English. The questions were of multiple choice and candidates had 2.5 hours to complete the paper. There was negative marking for wrong answers.

VITEEE Result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Bulletin Board’, click on ‘VITEEE 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link for result

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A merit list will then be prepared based on the total marks secured in VITEEE 2018. Once the results are out, counselling process will begin. Since the final grades are scrutinized with extreme care, there is no provision for re-grading and re-totalling. The photocopies of the answer sheets will not be made available. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

