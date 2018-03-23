VITEEE 2018: Slot booking open, download admit card at vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2018 admit card is out VITEEE 2018 admit card is out

VIT University has started the slot booking facility for VITEEE 2018. The Vellore Institute of Technology is holding its Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) from April 4 till April 15 and the last date to book the slot is March 24. The booking is done on first come first serve basis.

Even if the candidate has filled the VITEEE-2018 test subject on OMR/ online, they need to carefully choose the subject again at the time of slot booking. The selected subjects will not be changed later. After VIT slot booking, the aspirants will be able to download their admit card of VITEEE 2018.

VITEEE test slot 2018, here’s how to book it

Step 1: Candidates need to go to official website of VITEEE 2018 Online Test Booking System (OTBS) – vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the VITEEE slot booking

Step 3: Enter your VITEEE application number 2018 and the seven-digit password

Step 4: Log in and enter the slot booking process.

Step 5: Select the exam city, test date and slot. Make sure to choose the application form of VITEEE 2018.

“Clear all old cookies using C-Cleaner or press F5 to refresh the webpage,” VIT advised in case the slot booking page is not working. The university has instructed candidates to use Mozzilla Firefox if the hall ticket/slot booking is not opening in other browsers.

Syllabus and exam pattern: The two-and-a-half-hour-long test will consist of a total of 125 questions which will have multiple choice answers. There will be no negative marking. Most of the questions will be from the State Board of Higher Secondary Education and the CBSE syllabus.

There will be questions on Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English. For both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) you will get 40 questions per subject and five questions for English.

Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd