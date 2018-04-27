VITEEE results 2018 declared at vit.ac.in, rank benefits and other details

VITEEE results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, vit.ac.in VITEEE results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, vit.ac.in

VITEEE results 2018: The results of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) have been declared today, on April 27. The counselling process is expected to start from the second week of May. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, vit.ac.in. The examination was conducted from April 4 to April 15. Last year, the institute announced a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for the toppers of each State Board for four years. In 2017, the results were declared on April 24.

The counselling process for VITEEE 2018 for phase-I will be conducted by the Vellore Institute of Technology from May 9 to 11. The second phase will commence from May 14 to 18. The counselling for VIT Bhopal campus will be held from May 19 to 20 at VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-Bhopal And VIT-AP campuses.

The VITEE rank holders are also given these following benefits:

— VITEEE rank holders of 1 to 50 will have a 75 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

– VITEEE rank holders of 51 to 100 will have a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years

– VITEEE rank holders of 101 to 1000 will have a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years.

VITEEE results 2018: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of VIT – vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Under ‘Bulletin Board’, click on ‘VITEEE – 2018 – Results’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter details like application number, date of birth and captcha

The results will be displayed

Check results, score card, merit list, rank list in the next page open.

VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was March 15, 2018. Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

