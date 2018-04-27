VITEEE 2018 result: Delhi boy Kalash Gupta secures first rank

VITEEE 2018: Lists of toppers, the counselling process will commence from May 9, 2018. (Source: vit.ac.in) VITEEE 2018: Lists of toppers, the counselling process will commence from May 9, 2018. (Source: vit.ac.in)

VITEEE 2018: Delhi boy Kalash Gupta has secured first rank in the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)-2018, according to the official release. This year, the examination was held from April 4th to 16th in 124 selected cities across India, as well as Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat and Qatar. The entrance exam was held for admission to the various B.Tech programmes offered by VIT at its Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Amaravati.

A total of 2,12,000 candidates had registered for the VITEEE-2018. The other rank holders are Sarikonda Ananda Ramarao (Second) from Telangana, Anirudh Panigrahi (Third), Odisha, Sai Anirudh M (Fourth), Karnataka, Shubham Kar (Fifth), Jharkhand, Shubham Agarwal (Sixth), West Bengal, Pranav Goyal (Seventh), Chandigarh, Sanchit Agrawal (Eighth), Delhi, S Vishal (Ninth), Tamil Nadu, Anmol Gupta (Tenth), Uttar Pradesh.

The counselling process for VITEEE 2018 for phase-I will be conducted by the Vellore Institute of Technology from May 9 to 11. The second phase will commence from May 14 to 18. The counselling for VIT Bhopal campus will be held from May 19 to 20 at VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-Bhopal And VIT-AP campuses. Counselling for candidates, who obtained ranks upto 8,000 would be held on May 9th (Wednesday ) and counseling for ranks 8001 to 14,000 would be held on May 10th ( Thursday) while for those who secured ranks from 14001 to 20000 will be held on May 11th (Friday).

Under the G V School Development Programme, central and State board toppers would be given 100 percent fee waiver for all the four years. Candidates with ranks upto 50 would be given 75% tuition fee waiver, Rank 51 to 100 would be given 50% tuition fee waiver and Rank 101 to 1000 would be given 25 % tuition fee waiver.

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) results have been declared on April 27. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, vit.ac.in. The examination was conducted from April 4 to April 15.

VITEEE entrance exam is held for admission to B.Tech. programs offered at Vellore Institute of Technology. The application process for the exam began in November and the last date for receipt of application forms was March 15, 2018. Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd