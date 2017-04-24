VITEEE 2017: Results declared, full fee waiver scholarships for board toppers

VITEEE 2017: The institute announced that the toppers of each State Board and Central Board will get a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for four years. VITEEE 2017: The institute announced that the toppers of each State Board and Central Board will get a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for four years.

VITEEE 2017: Candidates who have cleared thee Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2017 have something new to look forward to. VIT has announced that it will waive the fees for students seeking admissions to BTech courses if they have topped the Board exams.

The institute announced that the toppers of each State Board and Central Board will get a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for four years. Additionally, VITEEE rank holders would be allowed the following benefits:

– VITEEE rank holders of 1 to 50 will have a 75 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years.

– VITEEE rank holders of 51 to 100 will have a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years.

– VITEEE rank holders of 101 to 1000 will have a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver for all the four years.

The scholarships for the first year will be applicable based on rank as above. For students of second year and onwards, onwards the scholarship will apply for each year based on the minimum required CGPA of 8.0 or above, minimum attendance and discipline.

The VITEEE 2017 results were declared on Sunday morning and those who have cleared the papers will gain admission into one of four branches of VIT in courses such as BTech, BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science.

The exam was held from April 5 to April 23, 2017. Candidates had to answer 120 subject-based and 5 English language questions. There was no negative marking. The institute ranked 13th in the NIRF ranking by the HRD ministry among India’s best engineering colleges.

