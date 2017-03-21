VITEEE 2017: Last date for slot booking tomorrow, check here

VITEEE 2017: VIT also asked candidates to go for slot booking first even if there are mistakes in the hall ticket. VITEEE 2017: VIT also asked candidates to go for slot booking first even if there are mistakes in the hall ticket.

Tomorrow is the last day for slot booking for VITEEE 2017. Candidates can book their slots for the exam from the official website of VIT University. The slot booking process began on March 19 and will end on March 22, 2017.

“Clear all old cookies using C-Cleaner or press F5 to refresh the webpage,” VIT advised in case the slot booking page is not working. The university has instructed candidates to use Mozzilla Firefox if the hall ticket/slot booking is not opening in other browsers.

The university also instructed candidates to carefully select Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English (PCME) or Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English (PCBE) while booking the slot.

“Candidates attempting PCME are eligible for all Engineering programmes and Candidates attempting PCBE are eligible only for Bio stream programmes,” the university noted.

It also asked candidates to go for slot booking first even if there are mistakes in the hall ticket. “The necessary corrections can be done at the time of Counselling/Admission,” it said.

Additionally, if the photograph or signature is not printed on the candidates hall ticket, they have been asked not to panic. They must bring their passport-size photograph and photo identity card to the exam centre and things will be sorted.

“Under any circumstances, Change of test city, cxam date, slot, subject will not be entertained,” the VIT notice said and announced that the university will not be responsible for any system or local network failure during slot booking.

Steps to book the VITEEE 2017 solt:

– Go to the official website for VIT (vit.ac.in).

– Click on “VITEEE 2017 – Slot / Hall Ticket Booking”.

– In the new page, roll your mouse over the “Slot booking” flash card.

– Click on “Slot booking”.

– Login and book your slot.

