VITEEE 2017: Important instructions, all you need to know

VITEEE 2017: The Vellore Institute of Technology is holding its Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) from April 5, 2017 to April 16, 2017. Recently, this institution secured the 13th rank in the NIRF list of the country’s best engineering colleges released by the HRD ministry.

For students who are appearing for this examination, here are a few things you should know before you enter the examination hall:

Schedule:

The VITEEE 2017 exam will be held according to the slot booked by the candidates. The exam will be held online and candidates will have two and a half hours to answer all questions. The exams will be conducted in three sessions.

Session I will be from 9 am to 11.30 am. Session II will be held between 12.30 pm and 3 pm and session III will take place from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Syllabus and pattern:

There will be a total of 125 questions which will have multiple choice answers. There will be no negative marking. Most of the questions will be from the State Board of Higher Secondary Education and the CBSE syllabus.

There will be questions on Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English. For both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) you will get 40 questions per subject and five questions for English.

Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.

Documents required:

1. e-Admit card

2. Photocopy of the application form and

3. Any one of the following, for photo identification- school or college photo ID card, twelfth standard board exam hall ticket (or) admit card bearing photo, passport, driving license, voter ID card, IT pan card.

Things to do:

– Make sure you are present at the exam centre on time as mentioned in your admit card

– At the registration counter, register your name and make sure to carry your e-admit card and valid ID proof.

– Make sure to sit at your allotted seat and maintain silence while the exam is in progress.

– The invigilator will have an attendance sheet which you will need to sign.

Things to avoid:

– You must not carry any material that is considered a text, printed or written or any bits of paper other than the documents specified.

– Do not bring any electronic devices with you like mobile phones, paging devices, calculators, spy cameras and music systems.

– Do not leave the exam hall until the exam is over.

– You will not be allowed drinks or snacks in the exam hall. Only plain water bottles are permitted.

– Do not use unfair means during the exam.

