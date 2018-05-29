Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Visva Bharati water crisis: Faculty to submit memorandum to acting Vice-Chancellor

During the convocation on Friday last week, students had staged a protest over shortage in drinking water supply at the event, which led PM Modi, who was present at the ceremony as the university chancellor, to apologize to the students.

Written by Santanu Chowdhury | Kolkata | Published: May 29, 2018 6:21:27 am
Visva-Bharati water crisis Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) president and Economics teacher Sudipta Bhattacharya would submit the memorandum to the cting V-C. (Subham Dutta)
The faculty association of Visva Bharati University has decided to submit a memorandum to acting vice-chancellor Sabujkali Sen in connection with the issue of water crisis during the varsity convocation. “We have sought an appointment with the vice-chancellor next week to raise the issues which cropped up during Friday’s convocation. We are planning to submit a memorandum to her over the mismanagement on parts of the authorities that inconvenienced the teachers and students,” Visva Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) president and Economics teacher Sudipta Bhattacharya told The Indian Express.

During the convocation on Friday last week, students had staged a protest over shortage in the supply of drinking water at the event, which led Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ceremony as the chancellor of the university, to apologise to the students.

