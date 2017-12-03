Visva-Bharati University set to get twin museums to accommodate its artworks

A central university under the HRD Ministry, the Prime Minister is Visva-Bharati’s Chancellor. A central university under the HRD Ministry, the Prime Minister is Visva-Bharati’s Chancellor.

THE VISVA-BHARATI University in Shantiniketan is set to get twin museums built within its campus to accommodate the troves of art that the varsity owns but is unable to put on display due to paucity of space. The Union ministries of culture and HRD have already given the university their in-principle nods to the project, which Visva-Bharati had proposed to the Centre seven months ago.

“We have over 100 paintings and works of art kept in a storeroom. These need to be preserved and displayed. There is paucity of space at the university… so, we have proposed the setting up of twin museums to house the art. While one will come up at our Kala Bhavan, the other will be built at Rabindra Bhavan,” acting Vice-Chancellor Swapan Dutta said.

“We had submitted a proposal to the culture ministry seven months ago and it has given us an in-principle go-ahead. The ministry has told us that it will give us a grant of Rs 8 crore for the project,” he added. The total cost of the project, however, is estimated to be Rs 21 crore. For the rest of the funding, the university had approached the HRD Ministry, which has also given its in-principle sanction to the project, said Dutta.

“We already have rooms to display art. But there are more and not enough room. What we do right now is take the art out every once in a while and do open air exhibitions. Once the twin museums come up, we can have permanent displays. We can also set aside rooms for travelling exhibitions and bring in art from outside,” said Dutta.

He added: “These works are national treasures and include Rabindranath and Abanindranath Tagore’s works. They need to be displayed so that students can access them for academic and research work. Also, many tourists and artists visit Visva-Bharati and is a pity that they don’t get to see these works. We believe that more such visitors will come to Shantiniketan once the twin museums are built.”

At present, the university has a museum housed at Rabindra Bhavana — the Institute of Tagore Studies and Research — with a permanent display section. Rabindra Bhavana is a part of the Uttarayan Complex, a heritage zone comprising Tagore’s five houses. The museum displays 1,580 original paintings of Tagore and 554 by others. It also displays collections of photography (11,380) and curio (3,855) as well as 52 statues.

