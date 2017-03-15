Vinod Tawde promises construction of Hindi Bhasha Bhavan at Mumbai University

Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde. Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.

Following Mumbai University’s failure to build the proposed Hindi Bhasha Bhavan on its campus, Education Minister Vinod Tawde promised on Tuesday that the building would come up as per the original plan.

The building, named Dr Rammanohar Tripathi Hindi Bhasha Bhavan, was to be built at the university’s Vidyanagri campus in Kalina. It was approved by the district collector in June 2014. An amount of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for the project in January 2015 and the university was required to utilise it by March 2016. However, till date, the university has spent only Rs 2.5 lakh of the funds and there hasn’t been any construction for the said bhavan. Only the foundation stone has been laid.

The district collector of Mumbai then directed Mumbai University to return the Rs 2 crore. The matter was brought to light through an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali. On February 13, district Collector Dipendra Singh Kushwaha issued notice to the university, citing that the fund will be treated as lapsed.

On Tuesday, a special meeting was called on the request of MLA Arif Naseem Khan at Vidhan Bhavan. Besides Tawde, Kushwaha and Galgali, MU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh was also present at the meeting. “The stone-laying ceremony of the bhavan has already been performed, government clearances have been acquired, so there is no reason to delay the ongoing project any further,” said Khan.

Tawde directed the V-C to submit a master plan to his department in a month’s time. “The project has to come up and we will ensure that it will. Dr Tripathi was a respected writer and a politician, and we stand committed to complete the project dedicated to him,” added Tawde.

