Village dhaba worker’s son tops state chart

Prem Kumar with his father Ram Kumar. (Photo by Ranjeet Samrat) Prem Kumar with his father Ram Kumar. (Photo by Ranjeet Samrat)

A dhaba worker’s son, who topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)’s Class X exam, said that making it to the top from a village school and outscoring talented students of the state government’s model school was a “special feeling”.

Prem Kumar, 15, is a student of Govind High School, Mani. He is the elder son of Ram Kumar, who works at a dhaba in the same village of Lakhisarai. Speaking to The Indian Express, Prem said, “Though I was hoping to doing well, I had not thought of topping the state chart with 465 out of 500 marks — 93 per cent. I had been good in studies and was determined to do well from my school. I got full support of the teachers, who always encouraged me. Scoring better than the students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui, is a special feeling,” said the boy.

Prem and his younger brother Ronit wrote the Class X board examination together. Ronit scored 407 out of 500 — 81.4 per cent. Now, Prem dreams of becoming an engineer and then taking the civil services examination.

Ram Kumar, who studied till Class XII, said his son had been “extraordinary” since childhood and had been getting scholarships. “I own two bighas of land and work at a dhaba owned by my nephew. I want to send Prem and Ronit to a school in Patna but do not know how I can afford it. I do not want my poverty to come in the way of their talent.” Prem, however, insists on continuing to study in the same school.

Teacher Ravindra Kumar said that Prem always won elocution and writing competitions at the inter-district level. Another teacher, Ratna Kumari, said Prem would not waste time even during the tiffin breaks. “We all knew he would do well but he has done us proud by becoming the state topper,” said Kumari.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App