Vigyan Jyoti Programme: Students from rural areas ‘experiment’ with science in Pune

At the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research. At the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research.

Seventeen-year-old Preeti Rajput wants to study butterflies and animals. Sojal Tonapi loves experimenting with science models and Kajal Salunke aspires to be a doctor, specialising in women’s health. What is common to these Class XII students, attending the maiden Vigyan Jyoti programme, a science workshop which started here on Monday, is that they all love science and plan to take up the stream for their undergraduation in a year’s time.

It is Salunke’s first visit to the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), hosting the Department of Science and Technology (DST)-sponsored programme. Salunke is in awe of the facilities, labs and, most importantly, the way science is taught at the institute. “I always wanted to be a doctor. But on the first day at the workshop, I liked all other streams of science. I may think of becoming a scientist at the end of the workshop,” said Salunke, who is from Nashik.

From Walva, a small town in Sangli, Rajput’s journey in science took off after she bagged the Young Scientist Award of the DST while she was in Class VIII. “Both the opening sessions were so good that I enjoyed the different styles of teaching, which was so much more than textbook content. The teachers spoke so well that I feel inspired to be like them,” said Rajput.

Coming from rural parts of the state, many of the students want to work towards improving the agriculture scenario in the country. One of the students shared her experience designing a sensor-based scarecrow and plans to take up agriculture as her subject.

The three-week programme will cover interactive sessions with scientists, visits to research institutes and science museums in the city, activity-based experiments and working at laboratories. The schedule will include sports activities, learning communication and computation skills, cultural activities and sci-fi movie screening for students.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App