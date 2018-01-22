Vigilance probe into PTU recruitments reveals more irregularities

The probe details emerging after the arrest of former PTU VC Dr Rajneesh Arora have revealed that during the six-year tenure of former V-C, apart from alleged irregularities recruitment of the newly created posts Coordinators and Facilitators (C&F), around 84 employees, who were recruited illegally in 2000 during the tenure of the then SAD-BJP government at clerical, data operators and attendants level, were also recruited afresh by the university allegedly in contravention of rules. Dr Arora remained PTU VC from 2008-2014.

“Committing irregularities in appointments was not a new phenomenon for PTU authorities, but illegally appointed employees from an earlier time were adjusted afresh under the tenure of V-C Arora by twisting the norms by PTU officials,” said a senior VB Officer requesting anonymity.

In early 2000, a case of appointing around 90 employees had come into light, who were appointed without issuing any formal advertisement. When Congress government came to power in 2002, a vigilance probe was marked in that case too.

All these people were recruited as clerks, data operators, attendants and computer operators etc, and VB after a probe then had recommended sacking of all those recruited.

“But PTU authorities found an innovative way to adjust all those and instead of sacking those, PTU in 2010 advertised 200 posts for regular clerical staff. Basic eligibility for these posts was changed multiple times by PTU officials to facilitate the adjustment of the earlier illegal recruitment. And 90% of that old staff, around 84 people, was adjusted by the PTU afresh,” said VB sources.

PTU had received a around 8,000 applications for those 200 posts then, said sources.

