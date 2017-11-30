Vidyasagar University result 2017: Check BA, BSc, BCom Part 1 results at vidyasagar.ac.in

Vidyasagar University result 2017: The varsity has announced the part 1 results for both honours and general exam Vidyasagar University result 2017: The varsity has announced the part 1 results for both honours and general exam

The results of BA, BSc, BCom degree part I has been released by the Vidyasagar University, West Bengal on the official website — vidyasagar.ac.in. The varsity has announced the part 1 results for both honours and general exam and the students can also access their score from — exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

Vidyasagar University result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to official Vidyasagar University website or the other two that are mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the result section displayed on the homepage near to “Results of B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. : Honours / General/Major of Part-I Examination – 2017”

Step 3: Click on any of the third party websites from next page

Step 4: A new page will open. Click on the results you are searching for

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 6: Check your results and if needed, take a print out

The Vidyasagar University result 2017 can also be accessed via SMS

Send SMS as VUUG space rollno to 54242 or VUUG space collcoderollno to 54242 (Example: VUUG 123456 and send it to 54242)

or

Send SMS as VIDU space rollno to 5676750 ( Example: VIDU 00ABC123 and send it to 5676750 )

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd