Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to witness signing of 157 education sector MoUs: Minister

As many as 157 MoUs in the education sector will be signed during ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’, which include big ticket investments of Rs 1,000 crore each for setting up two private universities, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendra Chudasama said on Sunday. The 157 investment intentions approved by the state include seven for setting up private universities, eight for start-ups and research institutes, 18 for skill development and knowledge centres and 103 educational institutes, he said here.

“Out of 185 proposals received by us, a record-breaking 157 MoUs will be signed during the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’ this year, which is around 170 per cent more what was signed in 2015,” the minister said. “Of these, 16 MoUs are for investment intentions ranging between Rs 100 crore and Rs 1,500 crore, 6 MoUs for investments between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore, and the rest below Rs 50 crore,” he said said but did not provide the total investment expected by these MoUs.

Among the big ticket investments are Rs 1,000 crore for setting up of Amity University by Ritnand Baldev Education Foundation, and another Rs 1,000 crore for setting up Indrasheel University by Cadila Pharmaceuticals at Dholera SIR, said Chudasama. Other notable MoUs are Rs 600 crore investment by Asia Charitable Trust for setting up a private university, and Rs 100 crore investment by G P Jain Charitable Trust and Arihant Seva Samiti for setting up engineering, pharmacy, ayurvedic, architecture, medical and start-up institutes, he said.

Chudasama informed that out of 96 MoUs signed in education sector in 2015 Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, 90 were realised, 26 were realised out of 54 MoU signed in 2013, 46 out of 92 inked in 2011 and 52 out of 94 signed in 2009.

“Setting up of educational institutes will help generate job opportunity in the state. Setting up of Amity University will generate 1,500 jobs, while the university by Asia Charitable Trust is expected to generate 6,300 jobs,” the minister said.

