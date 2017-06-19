VHSE Kerala 2017: Plus 1 admission forms released at vhse.kerala.gov.in

VHSE Kerala 2017: Candidates who have cleared the first allotment should confirm their admission to their chosen college by 3 pm today. VHSE Kerala 2017: Candidates who have cleared the first allotment should confirm their admission to their chosen college by 3 pm today.

VHSE Kerala 2017: Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Kerala has released the forms for first year admission to state universities, colleges and education institutions from the academic term of 2017-18. Candidates who have cleared the first allotment should confirm their admission to their chosen college by 3 pm today.

The state had released the first allotment list on June 16 this year and the names of those who have cleared the exam are available on the official website. The allotments were based on the students’ class 10 board exam results. Read | VHSE Kerala 1st allotment 2017 released, click here

Steps to check and apply for VHSE first allotment 2017:

– Go to the official website of VHSE Kerala (vhse.kerala.gov.in).

– Click on the flashing notification that reads as “First Year VHSE Admission Started”.

– A new page will open. Click on “FIRST ALLOTMENT RESULTS” in the left hand corner.

– Enter your application number and date of birth in the fields provided and submit the data.

– Download the allotment and keep a copy for further reference.

– Click on the link for the admission form and fill in the details. Submit this at your chosen college.

The result for Kerala plus one allotment 2017 has also been announced recently, for which a total of 4,96,347 aspirants had applied. HSE Kerala received about 4,93,584 applications for plus one admission this year. HSCAP last week released the trial allotment result for 1,56,874 seats. Read | Kerala plus one trial allotment 2017 announced, click here

